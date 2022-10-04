Scorecard decides winner in senior golf outing

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins won a scorecard playoff and finished on top of the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 18.

The runnerup team consisted by Jack Carson, Gary Schrader, John Faul and Cliff Doyle.

The rest of the field:

31: Rocky Long, Jim Doak, Jim Luck, Dave Miller.

31: Dave Harp, Larry Roddy, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner

33: John Philp, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, Carl Wright

33: Don Sicurella, Frenchy Hatfield, Carl Zaycosky, Bob Vanzant.