Quaker cross country up to No. 4 in region

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team has achieved its highest regional ranking in school history as the Fightin’ Quakers appeared fourth in the Great Lakes Regional rankings released Tuesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Courtesy of an outstanding performance at the Pre-Nationals Meet over the weekend that saw WC place eighth and beat four nationally-ranked teams, Wilmington moved up five spots to No. 4 in the always strong Great Lakes Region. Fellow Ohio Athletic Conference schools John Carroll University and Otterbein University top the rankings while Case Western Reserve University is third.

The Quakers are in front of multiple-time national champion Calvin University (Mich.) as well as OAC rival the University of Mount Union.

Wilmington has the week off before hosting the JennaStrong Fall Classic Oct. 14.