Week 8 Preview: Batavia at Clinton-Massie

To have any chance at the post-season, Clinton-Massie has to win each of the remaining three games on its schedule.

but head coach Dan McSurley, his coaching staff and players would more than welcome an opportunity to play a Week 11 game.

“Obviously we are playing to qualify for post-season play,” said McSurley, who has led his team to the playoffs every year since 2002. “We think we’re prepared for any team in our region, regardless of their seed.”

The Falcons begin a three-week run to Week 11 Friday night when Batavia visits Frank Irelan Field. Clinton-Massie will celebrate its Homecoming with kickoff for the game set for 7 p.m. Friday.

A Homecoming parade will begin 6 p.m. Thursday behind the elementary on the CM campus. It’ll wind it’s way around the school and end at the football field.

Clinton-Massie has won each of the last five meetings with Batavia by a wide margin. The closest game was 49-0 in 2018. The total score in those five games is 218 to 14.

McSurley and Co. feel prepared for the playoff challenges despite being 2-5. All five losses are to teams currently ranked high enough to be in the playoffs — Waynesville 12th in Region 10, Edgewood 3rd in Region 8, Fenwick 3rd in Region 16, DeSales 8th in Region 8 and Western Brown 2nd in Region 12.

“Western Brown and our schedule has seasoned us,” McSurley said.

In addition, a young team at the beginning of the season, one night quite ready for a four-game gauntlet Massie had at the beginning of the season, is no longer young.

“Our youth at the skilled positions is no longer youth and there will be no excuses from this point on,” he said.

Keegan Lamb looks for a receiver while Isaiah McCoy (70) blocks during last week’s game against Western Brown. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_FB7_cmLambIMccoyEC-2.jpg Keegan Lamb looks for a receiver while Isaiah McCoy (70) blocks during last week’s game against Western Brown. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

