Bulldogs win volleyball match over Falcons

The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 11-25, 17-25, 12-25 Wednesday night in SBAAC American Division play.

The Falcons are 4-13 overall and 0-7 in the American. The Bulldogs are 10-8, 2-5.

Brelee Addington had three digs while Laila Davis had a kill, an ace and five digs. Natalee Hillman finished with five kills, an ace, 16 digs and a team-high 25 passes. Anna Jones had four kills and four digs.

Mackenzie Peters had two kills and two blocks. Emma Redman had a kill and Sydney Schneder had a kill, 14 assists, tw aces and four digs. Olivia Ward had an ace and 10 digs in the match. Sophia Jones totaled nine digs.