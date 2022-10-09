Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win

WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field.

The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times in the first half. Freshman Alex Wilson had six shots in the first half including a header that hit crossbar and deflected away.

Wilmington held a 14-9 shot advantage in the second half, but again struggled to finish in the final third of the field. In the 61st minute, Natalie Stewart scored for the Yellow Jackets, assisted by Maddie Farrell. Just 10 minutes later, the Yellow Jackets struck again as Mary Litzinger scored an unassisted goal giving Baldwin Wallace a 2-0 lead.

Haley Fulton sent a corner kick into the box and Elizabeth Matthews was able to connect and put the ball in the net for the Quakers.

Wilmington goalkeeper Lauren Galloway had eight saves. Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Katie Scott had 10 saves.

Wilmington will play at Otterbein University 7 p.m. Wednesday.