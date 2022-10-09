WC men hang 2-0 defeat on BW

BEREA, Ohio — Casey Miller and Yusef Muqtadir scored 25 seconds apart in the second half to lift the Wilmington College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference road victory at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first half that saw Wilmington hold an 8-3 edge in shots including a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal, it didn’t take long for the Quakers to open the scoring. The hosts took the first shot of the period, coming off the foot of Mike Kane, but it was saved by Thomas Grimes. Just under two minutes later, Miller sent a low strike at goal, but Zoltan Nagy made the stop.

Miller’s next effort at goal opened the scoring as the senior took a pass from fellow senior Grant Murray and scored his fourth goal of the season in the 58th minute. Just prior to the goal, BW’s Dylan Keeling received his second yellow card, resulting in WC playing up a man for the third time this season. Using the momentum, the visitors struck again exactly 25 seconds after opening the scoring as Jeffry Vasquez fed a ball to Yusef Muqtadir for the final goal of the game.

“We survived an early BW opportunity, but from there on out we looked very comfortable and confident today,” head coach Cory Bucur said. “Once OAC play hits, you need your leaders to step up and Casey Miller and Mike Owusu have been massive the last two games. Casey got himself a well-deserved second goal on the week. Between him and Grant Murray, they cover every piece of turf on the field.”

Wilmington held a 21-8 advantage in total shots including an 8-2 margin in shots on goal. Grimes earned the win making two saves in 90 minutes while Nagy saved 6-of-8 shots to dip BW to 9-2-2 and 0-2-1 in conference games.

The Quakers (7-4-1, 2-1-0 OAC) host Otterbein University 7 p.m. Wednesday.