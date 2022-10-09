Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet

CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day.

Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said.

Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time of 20:45.94 (PR). Kaylyn Deaton was 69th in 23:31.88 (PR).

“The ladies came ready to run and proved it,” Simmons said.

The varsity boys were 24th in the team standings, missing Dylan Arnold, Jacob George and Hayden Beiting who were attending an FFA event.

Dru Simmons was the first Astro across the line, placing 153rd in 20:17.14. He was followed by Nick Gates 161st in 20:29.14, Colton Brockman 181st in 20:55.54 (PR), Jackson Seabaugh 207th in 21:41.47, Elyon Hackmann 208 in 21:41.7, Landon Brockman 249th in 24;32.94 and Clive Johnson 265th in 27:19.97 (PR).

“Dru Simmons had big shoes to fill, leading the team, but he made it look natural,” coach Simmons said. “All the runners are really looking good. If we keep cutting the times, next week should be real run. We are stoked for the league meet next week.:”

East Clinton will run in the SBAAC meet Oct. 15 at Wilmington College.

In the middle school boys race, East Clinton was 15th in the team standings. Landen Kaun was 37th in 12:50.32 (PR), Ben Gates 116th in 16:16.27 (PR), Liam Glass 120th in 16:47.25 (PR), Eoin Hackmann in 18:40.7 (PR) and Wade Smith 135th in 20:02.58 (PR).