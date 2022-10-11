East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night.

East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams.

Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills, three digs and four perfect passes. Abbi Reynolds had three aces, four points, a kill and an assist. Hadlie Clark had an ace, nine points, a kill, two digs and two perfect passes. Sydney Beiting had a point, a dig and two perfect passes.

Cheyenne Reed had three aces, five points, 10 assists and two perfect passes. Ava Mess had a point, two kills, a dig, two assists and a perfect pass. Samarah Leist had a point and two perfect passes. Karsyn Jamison had three aces, five points, six kills, two blocks and three digs. Taylor Barton had five aces, six points, three digs and six perfect passes.