East Clinton cross country collecting shoes, donations

The East Clinton cross country program partnered with Sneakers4Fundsto donate and distribute shoes throughout the Sneakers for Good network.

The high school and middle school teams are raising money by collecting and recycling gently worn, used and new athletic shoes. Proceeds from the sales of the athletic shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house families in 25 developing nations.

The East Clinton students, staff, and community have stepped up to help by providing donations as well as collection points in the local area — Traditions restaurant in Sabina, East Clinton Middle School office or with any cross country team member.

Anyone can help by donating their gently worn, used and new athletic shoes at several collection points up until this Friday.

Collection boxes also will be available at the Homecoming football game at the high school. Donating unwanted athletic shoes gives them a second life as well as keeping them out of landfills.