Massie within win, tie of girls soccer championship

ADAMS TOWNSHIP-Earning at least a share of the SBAAC American Division crown, Clinton-Massie moved with a match of ending Batavia’s run atop the loop.

The Falcons blanked Goshen 9-0 Tuesday in league play at Frank Irelan Field. Massie is 9-0 in the division and 13-0-2 overall.

Goshen falls to 3-11-1 in all matches and 2-7 in the American.

batavia is 8-1 in the league and will host Clinton-Massie in the league finale Thursday night at BHS.

A Massie win or tie gives the Falcons the title outright while Batavia can forge a co-championship with a win.

Sydney Crowe and Aiden Eades had three goals and three assists each for Massie in the win over Goshen.

Marina Feldhaus had two goals and Kayla Wilson scored one goal. Feldhaus, Wilson and Macy Kreider had one assist each.

Ava Dondero had four saves in goal and Peyton Bills recorded two.