Cardinals sing happy tune in 2-1 win over Quakers

WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team battled from a goal down to tie the game midway through the second half, but Otterbein University netted the game-winner in the 87th minute in a 2-1 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Memorial Stadium Wednesday evening.

The first half was a defensive battle as both teams combined for just six shots in 45 minutes of action. The host Cardinals came out aggressive in the second half, however, as Lauren Galloway turned away a shot from Mackenzie Peeke 34 seconds into the period. Less than five minutes later, a Bailey Zanella effort caromed off the crossbar, but Morgan Somers was there to hammer home the rebound in the 51st minute.

Otterbein earned six corner kicks over the next 15 minutes, but failed to increase its lead. After surviving that offensive onslaught, Wilmington flipped the script in the 65th minute. Galloway sent a long ball up to Alex Wilson, who took it on a hop and scored her sixth goal of the season. The hosts held a 12-1 advantage in shots in the second half and the final shot of the game proved to be the game-winner as Camryn Earl scored unassisted at the 86:43 mark.

Galloway dipped to 6-7-0 on the season making four saves in the defeat.

Wilmington (6-7-0, 0-4-0 OAC) heads to Marietta College Saturday.