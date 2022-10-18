Valley View ends WHS girls soccer season 2-1

GERMANTOWN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by Valley View 2-1 Tuesday in a Division II Central 2 Sectional match.

Wilmington finishes its season at 3-14. Valley View continues at 9-7-2.

Hannah Scott scored the WHS goal with Taylor Noszka getting credit for an assist.

“I was very proud of the effort from the girls,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

The coach added the four seniors — Adriana Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel and Noszka — gave so much to the program and he thanked them for their years of service to WHS girls soccer.