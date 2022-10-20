WHS ends 4-year tournament win drought

LEBANON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Oakwood 25-16, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16 Thursday in a Division II Sectional match at Lebanon High School.

Wilmington, 16-7 on the year, will face Eaton 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lebanon gym.

Oakwood’s season ends with a 10-13 record.

Wilmington’s last tournament win was Oct. 16, 2018 over Mt. Healthy.

“We came out and played a fast tempo and controlled sets one, two and four,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “In set three I thought we relaxed and played passive. We weren’t aggressive and didn’t put the ball away like in our other sets.”

Layla Reynolds had four digs and a point. Kayla O’Dell had five points and four digs. Madi Schuster finished with seven points and 27 digs.

Ashley Delph had eight kills and an assist. Lisbon Smith contributed five points, six kills, an assist, 19 digs and three blocks.

Brynn Bryant had 10 points, 13 kills, 12 assists, 18 digs and a block. Sydney McCord had two points, six kills, an ace, two digs and a block.

Caroline Diels played a strong all-around match with 22 service points, eight kills, 26 assists, six aces and 13 digs. Lexus Reiley had 10 kills, two digs and two blocks.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_wilADelph1020ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_wilCDiels1020ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_wilhappy1020ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_wilMcCord1020ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_wilReiley1020ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_VOL_wilLSmith1020ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark