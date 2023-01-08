East Clinton JV struggles in middle, loses to McClain

GREENFIELD — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by McClain Saturday night 38-25.

Aiden Warner led East Clinton with eight points while Max Gulley had seven points.

Max Crowe scored six points while Aiden Walker and Noah Mess had two points each.

The Astros were saddled with foul trouble much of the night, coach Greg Roberts said, and the team wasn’t able to get anything going on offense in the second and third quarters. EC had three points in the second and four in the third.