Wildcats runnersup at Charlie Moore Invitational

READING — Blanchester edged host Reading for second place Saturday at the Charlie Moore Invitational wrestling tournament.

Tuscaloosa won the tournament with 222.5 points while Blanchester followed with 194.5 and Reading had 193.5.

”Complete turn around from last week,” Blanchester coach Ryan Shafer said. “We struggled in the final round last week (Madeira). We focused on wrestling tough the whole tournament from first round to the final round and the team stepped up this week.”

Blanchester had two champions.

Zach Musselman won the 132-pound weight class. He defeated No. 1 seed Brayden Childers of Twin Valley South 12-7 in the title match.

Tristen Malone was the champ at 190 pounds. He pinned Sahkai Talley of Winton Woods in 3:14 to take home the title.

Sebastian Smith at 165 was a runnerup while Hunter Smith at 120, Dylan Short at 150, Cody Kidd at 215 and Chasen Allison at 285 were all third-place finishers.

Jude Huston was fourth at 175. Kaleb Tabor at 126 and Aidan Begley at 144 were fifth-place wrestlers.