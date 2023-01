FAIRFIELD — Wilmington advanced to the bracketed finals of the Lancer Baker Bash bowling tournament Saturday but lost in the first round.

The Lady Hurricane had games of 144 and 125, but were unable to defeat Ursuline who had games of 166 and 142.

Out of 22 teams in the 16-game baker round, Wilmington finished fourth with a 2,628 pinfall count. That total was 108 pins out of second place.