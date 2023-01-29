Borror wrestlers win SBAAC championship

MT. ORAB — With a full lineup for the first time this season, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team won the SBAAC Middle School Championship wrestling tournament Saturday at Western Brown High School.
”This was the first time we have been able to wrestle with a full line-up all season due to injury or absences,” Wilmington coach Tim Wiederhold said. “And it all came together as a full team effort. Each and every wrestler on the team did exactly what we asked of them to make this championship happen.”
The young Hurricane posted four individual champions, led by Josiah Puller.
Puller, who completed his junior high career with a 53-0 record, had an 87-second pin to win the 110-pound weight class.
Max McCoy was a 5-1 winner in the 104-pound championship match and completed his season with an unbeaten record.
AJ Kirk made quick work of his rival in the 92 pound title bout with a 26-second pin to be champion.
Ioan Cioca had a pin in 4:16 of the 160-pound weight class finale.
For Clinton-Massie, Ryam Frommling won the 80-pound title with a 4-0 victory.
Fischer Lance posted a 4-2 win to claim the 98-pound championship.
Silas Pytes won the 122-pound class with a 44-second pin in the championship.
The best finishes for Blanchester were second-places by Laylla Sears at 86 pounds, Cory Kidd at 172 pounds and Kane Scott at 245 pounds.
The best finish for East Clinton was a third place by Landen Kaun at 104 pounds.
SUMMARY
Jan 27, 2023
@Western Brown High School
TEAMS: Wilmington 167, Clinton-Massie 156, Western Brown 135, Batavia 125, New Richmond 106, Goshen 101, Blanchester 83, Clermont NE 37, Williamsburg 31, East Clinton 22, Bethel-Tate 5
80 Pounds
1st Rylan Frommling 7, Clinton-Massie, Dec 4-0
2nd Joseph Torres 7, New Richmond
3rd Shane Neal 8, Wilmington, Dec 8-4
4th Shawn Fisher 7, Goshen
86 Pound
1st Destin Shields 7, CNE, Dec 7-6
2nd Laylla Sears 8, Blanchester
3rd Billy Skinner 7, Wilmington
92 Pounds
1st A.J. Kirk 8, Wilmington, Fall 0:26
2nd Hunter Lance 7, Clinton-Massie
3rd Landon Abt 7, Blanchester, Dec 11-4
4th Evan Maham 8, Western Brown
98 Pounds
1st Fischer Lance 7, Clinton-Massie, Dec 4-2
2nd Christian English 8, Wilmington
3rd Joshua Bailey 7, CNE, Dec 5-2
4th Axton Stith 8, Batavia
104 Pounds
1st Max McCoy 8, Wilmington, Dec 5-1
2nd Connor Musser 8, Clinton-Massie
3rd Landen Kaun 8, East Clinton, Fall 0:40
4th Joey Ammerman 7, New Richmond
110 Pounds
1st Josiah Puller 8, Wilmington, Fall 1:27
2nd Simon Randolph 7, Clinton-Massie
3rd Ryder Ogden 8, Western Brown, Fall 2:59
4th Ethan Smith 8, Goshen
116 Pounds
1st Gabe Cunningham 7, Western Brown, Fall 0:21
2nd J.D. Bean 7, Wilmington
3rd Noah Jarvis 7, Goshen, Dec 1-0
4th Ken Kelch 7, Batavia
122 Pounds
1st Silas Paytes 7, Clinton-Massie, Fall 0:44
2nd Claiden Gibson 8, Batavia
3rd Bli Kretchek 7, Wilmington, Dec 8-6 SV
4th Christian Mathews 8, Western Brown
128 Pounds
1st Gage Croley 8, Goshen, Fall 1:04
2nd Easton Wilson 7, Clinton-Massie
3rd Carter Bicknell 7, Blanchester, Fall 1:27
4th Austin Gough 8, Batavia
134 Pounds
1st Colton Waldman 8, New Richmond, Fall 0:45
2nd Bowen Schroder 8, Western Brown
3rd Cameron Ferreri 8, Batavia, Fall 2:41
4th Robbi McBrayer 8, Wilmington
142 Pounds
1st Peyton Abner 8, New Richmond, Dec 7-0
2nd Aiden Moore 8, Western Brown
3rd Oliver Dwertman-Phillips 8, Batavia, Fall 1:28
4th Spencer Kenneda 7, Williamsburg
150 Pounds
1st Owen Parlier 8, Williamsburg, Fall 2:00
2nd Zoey Centers 7, New Richmond
3rd Wyatt Miller 8, Batavia, Fall 0:33
4th George Hovey III 7, CNE
160 Pounds
1st Ioan Cioca 8, Wilmington, Fall 4:16
2nd Jaxon Jones 8, Goshen
3rd Peyton Day 8, Western Brown, Dec 6-2
4th Kylar Perkins 8, Blanchester
172 Pounds
1st Jayce Nelson 8, Batavia, Dec 6-4 SV
2nd Cory Kidd 7, Blanchester
3rd Eli Jarman 8, New Richmond, Dec 2-0
4th Braxton Gorman 7, Goshen
205 Pounds
1st Isaac Couch 8, Western Brown, Dec 6-5
2nd Nick Hanlon 8, Clinton-Massie
3rd Aiden Roehm 8, Batavia, Fall 2:27
4th Grace Kieth 8, Wilmington
245 Pounds
1st Caleb Nause 8, Goshen, Fall 4:45
2nd Kane Scott 8, Blanchester
3rd Clayton Smith 8, Western Brown, Fall 2:25
4th Zyah Hicks 8, New Richmond