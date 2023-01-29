Massie runnersup to Xenia at Raider Invitational

BELLEFONTAINE — In a tight race at the top, the Clinton-Massie wrestling team finished second Saturday in the Raider Invitational at Benjamin Logan High School.

Xenia won the tournament with 198 points and the Falcons followed with 180.5. Norwalk was third with 176.5.

“Our wrestlers continue to take steps forward each week,” said Massie head coach Spencer Running. “Some of our younger wrestlers are starting to find some success. That’s encouraging for us coaches.”

Cody Lisle was the lone champion for Clinton-Massie. He pinned Austin Spicer-Campbell of Wayne in 2:57 to win the 106 pound weight class.

SUMMARY

Jan 28, 2023

@Raider Invitational

@Ben Logan High School

TEAMS

1. Xenia 198.0; 2. Clinton-Massie 180.5; 3. Norwalk 176.5; 4. Ben. Logan 148.0; Kenton Ridge 148.0; Springfield 148.0; 7. Sidney 141.0; 8. Wayne 137.5; 9. Tecumseh 131.5; 10. Hillsboro 89.5; 11. Centerburg 86.0; 12. Williamsburg 69.5; 13. Franklin Hts. 45.0; 14. Southeastern 35.0; 15. Col. East 32.0; Urbana 32.0; 17. Trotwood-Madison 24.0; 18. Centennial 4.0

INDIVIDUALS

106 Pounds

1st Cody Lisle (CM) Fall 2:57, over Austin Spicer-Campbell, Wayne

113 Pounds

3rd Carter Buck, Ben. Logan, 9-0. over Evan Jett (CM)

120 Pounds

1st Preston Spridgeon, Kenton Ridge, Fall 3:53, over Gatlin Newkirk (CM)

126 Pounds

1st Ayvin Boyer, Wayne, Fall 4:37, over Cole Moorman (CM)

144 Pounds

5th Jackson Doyle (CM) Dec 6-3 over Jacob Littler, Franklin Hts.

150 Pounds

1st Kendal Plikerd, Ben. Logan, 18-8, over Brodie Green (CM)

165 Pounds

3rd Hunter Monds (CM) Fall 1:14 over Mathias Hostetler, Hillsboro

175 Pounds

5th Owen Jordan, Ben Logan, Fall 2:42, over Brendan Musser (CM)

285 Pounds

5th Matt Fawley (CM) Fall 1:22, over Ian Lawson, Hillsboro