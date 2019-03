KETTERING – The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Archbishop Alter 16-1 Wednesday.

Wilmington led the match 1-0.

“Injuries and penalties tested our depth,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “I credit Alter with denying our shooters to touch the ball and moving the ball effectively against our defense.”

Conner Mitchell, a WHS junior, scored the only WHS goal.

Wilmington will host Clinton-Massie 6:30 p.m. April 3 at Alumni Field in the Lacrosse-Town Shootout.