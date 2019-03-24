Preview ‘19: East Clinton girls track and field

East Clinton girls track and field coach Michael Fritz is excited about the prospects of a strong season for the Lady Astros.

”On behalf of myself and the coaching staff, we are very excited about this upcoming season,” said Fritz. “We have some girls who are very dedicated and talented. Unfortunately, not having Steve Sodini coach this season is a major blow to the program. That being said, I feel we have made a great coaching staff this season by adding Bob Henson as our boys head coach and adding assistants Bob Malone and Janielle Runyon. We will also benefit greatly from adding former Wilmington College track standouts Pierce Burnam and Taylor Wylie to our staff. I believe this will be one of the most successful season we have had at East Clinton in quite some time.”

East Clinton was sixth in the SBAAC last season and has the smallest squad in Fritz’s six years as head coach.

But he says this may be the most talented collection of athletes he’s had in Lees Creek.

“We have some very talented underclassmen,” he said. “On top of that, we have great talent and leadership from our upperclassmen.”

Emma Malone, Brittney Wheeler, Rhylee Luttrell, Paige Bowman and Alexandria Hughes all finished in the top six in the SBAAC last season in various events. Newcomers Carah Antek, Myah Antek, Mackenzie Campbell and Madison Cox will contribute, Fritz said.

Blanchester is the league favorite, Fritz said. His squad can contend for the title if it can stay injury-free.

East Clinton High School girls track and field participants Braylynn Malone, Madison Cox, Aurora Lopez, Emma Malone, Brittney Wheeler, Mackenzie Campbell, Rhylee Luttrell. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_TRF_ecgirlsteam.jpg East Clinton High School girls track and field participants Braylynn Malone, Madison Cox, Aurora Lopez, Emma Malone, Brittney Wheeler, Mackenzie Campbell, Rhylee Luttrell. Courtesy Photo

