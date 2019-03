LEES CREEK – The East Clinton softball team was defeated 12-1 by Fairfield Saturday in a non-league game to open the 2019 season.

Katie White of Fairfield allowed just one hit and struck out more than 10 EC batters.

Mackenzie Campbell took the loss on the mound for the Lady Astros.

Taylor Boeckmann had the lone East Clinton hit, a triple to right-center field.