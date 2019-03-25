Veidt overpowers Cincy Christian in opener

WILMINGTON – Olivia Veidt dominated on the mound Saturday as Wilmington opened the 2019 softball season with an 11-1 win over Cincinnati Christian at the WHS diamond.

Veidt pitched six innings, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit. She did not walk a batter.

At the plate, Veidt scored three runs and drove in two runs.

Grace Brown had two hits and three RBI. Harlie Bickett, Sophie Blessing and Emily Self had two hits each. Bickett homered.

SUMMARY

March 23, 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 11 Cincinnati Christian 1

(11) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-2-2-1 Blessing 4-1-2-1 Rhoads 3-2-1-0 Veidt 4-3-1-2 Self 3-2-2-2 Brown 4-1-2-3 Flint 3-0-1-1 McKenna 3-0-0-1 South 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 30-11-12-11

3B: Rhoads

HR: Bickett

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Veidt (W, 1-0)^6^1^1^-^0^12