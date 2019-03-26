Blan MS boys, girls both 4th at Georgetown Inv.

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester Middle School boys and girls track and field teams both placed fourth Monday at the season-opening Georgetown Invitational.

For the girls, Aubrey Stevens finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter hurdles. Ainsley Whitaker was runnerup in the 100-meter dash and winner in the discus competition.

Shelbie Panetta was sixth in the 200-meter hurdles and sixth in the shot put. Olivia Potts was runnerup in the discus.

In the 4×100-meter relay, the A team of Macey Waldron, Kaylee Coyle, Hailey Mulvihill and Whitaker finished fifth while the B team of Layla Winemiller, Annalee Miller-Steffen, Emily Koch and Stevens placed seventh.

The team of Gracyn Phillips, Potts, Winemiller and Mulvihill were fifth in the 4×400-meter relay, coach Kimberlee Bisig said.

On the boys side of the ledger, Ty Goodwin was first in the 200 hurdles and fourth in the long jump while Dustin Trace was runnerup in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the high jump. Bill Hamm finished third in the long jump.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Dylan Short, Blake Willey, Goodwin and Trace were third. Isaiah Williams was fifth in the 800-meter run while Willey was seventh in the 110-meter high hurdles. Collin Elston finished seventh in the discus competition, coach Brad Ballinger said.