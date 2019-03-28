Campbell pitches EC to 13-0 win over WHS

The East Clinton softball team drilled Waynesville 13-0 as Mackenzie Campbell pitched a complete game three-hitter.

The non-league softball game went five innings.

Campbell struck out eight and did not walk a batter in pitching the Lady Astros to victory.

East Clinton had just 11 hits with Lydia Kessler and Kaitlin Durbin leading the way with three each.

Alexis Rolfe had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

March 28 2019

East Clinton 13 Waynesville 0

W 000.00…..0

E 620.5x…..13

(13) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-2-0-0 Campbell 3-2-0-0 Durbin 4-2-3-0 Boggs 4-0-0-1 Brightman 3-1-1-0 Luttrell 2-2-1-0 Kessler 3-1-3-2 Rolfe 3-2-2-2 Runk 2-1-1-0

(0) WAYNESVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lukens 2-0-0-0 Harrey 2-0-2-0 Whitley 1-0-1-0 Stiles 2-0-0-0 Blevins 2-0-0-0 Shaffer 2-0-0-0 McKenzie 2-0-0-0 Bradley 2-0-0-0 Lipaki 1-0-0 Beach 0-0-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

East Clinton

Campbell (W)^5^3^0^0^0^8