Campbell tosses 1-hitter, EC bounces Batavia 8-5

LEES CREEK – Mackenzie Campbell pitched a one-hitter Friday as East Clinton defeated Batavia 5-0 in a non-league softball game at ECHS.

The Lady Astros saddled up on the arm of Campbell, who pitched five innings and gave up only a fourth inning single. She hit a batter and struck out six.

East Clinton scored three runs in the first, two coming home on a double by Kiera Brightman.

SUMMARY

March 29 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 5 Batavia 0

B 000.00…..0

E 300.2x…..5

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 3-1-2-0 Campbell 2-1-0-0 Durbin 3-1-1-0 Boggs 2-1-1-0 Brightman 2-0-1-2 Luttrell 2-0-0-0 Kessler 2-0-0-0 Rolfe 0-1-0-0 Runk 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-5-6-2

2B: Brightman

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (W)^5^1^0^0^0^6