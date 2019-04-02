Arrows blank Astros on 4 hits, 6-0

CAMDEN – East Clinton had just four hits Tuesday and lost to Preble Shawnee 6-0 in a non-league baseball game at PSHS.

Zach Mitchell, Matthew Hall, Tristan Burkitt and Austin Arellano had hits for EC. Mitchell’s hit was a double.

Arellano and Matthew Horn pitched well, walking just one and giving up nine hits.

SUMMARY

April 2 2019

@Preble Shawnee High School

Preble Shawnee 6 East Clinton 0

EC 000.000.0…..0

PS 300.102.x…..6

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 2-0-1-0 M. Mitchell 2-0-0-0 Hall 3-0-1-0 Burkitt 3-0-1-0 Curtis 3-0-0-0 Arellano 3-0-1-0 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Col Vadnais 2-0-0-0 Riddle 1-0-0-0 Norman 2-0-0-0 Horn 1-0-0-0 McConahay 1-0-0-0 Tolle 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-0-4-0

(6) PREBLE SHAWNEE (ab-r-h-rbi) D Hatmaker 3-0-0-0 J Hatmaker 3-1-1-0 Jennings 3-1-2-0 Woodward 3-2-2-1 Barret 3-1-2-1 Moneybags 3-1-0-1 Green 3-0-0-0 Cole 2-0-0-1 Chesnut 3-0-0-0 Hibbard 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-6-7-4

2B: PS-Barret; EC-Z Mitchell

SB: PS-Moneybags, Cole; EC-Arellano, M. Mitchell, Col Vadnais

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

East Clinton

Arellano (L)^5^7^4^4^1^2

Horn^1^2^2^0^0^1

Preble Shawnee

Woodward (W)^7^6^9^9^2^10