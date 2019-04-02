Polar Bears heat up in sweep of Quakers

ADA – Ohio Northern University’s offense put up 20 runs in 14 innings to sweep the Wilmington College softball team 7-0 and 13-6 in an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

In game one, Grace Shell suffered just her second loss of the season, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Hayley Suchland finished the game in the circle.

Alecia Kemp, Suchland, KenDahl Bowles and Kaylee Barber had singles for WC.

In the second game, Alexis Stringfellow and Sydney Harville were unable to stop the Polar Bears offense.

WC scored two runs in the third when, with the bases loaded, Jillia Cook was hit by a pitch and Barber walked.

In the fourth, Ali Dixon and Megan Crager homered. Cook and Kennedy Clifton followed with RBIs and the Quakers were within 9-6 but could get no closer.

Crager finished with two hits, two walks and two runs scored.

Wilmington (14-6, 2-4 OAC) heads to Baldwin Wallace University for a two-game series scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.