Burkitt bunt lifts Astros to first win 6-5

LEES CREEK – Tristan Burkitt’s bunt with Matthew Hall on third in the seventh inning plated the winning run as East Clinton defeated Blanchester 6-5 Wednesday in a SBAAC National Division game.

Burkitt’s run batted in was the third of the inning for the Astros who rallied from a 5-3 deficit.

East Clinton took advantage of a walk, error and hit by pitch to load the bases with no outs. A Blanchester throwing error allowed Zach Mitchell and Isaiah Curtis to score to tie the game, 5-5. That set the stage for Burkitt’s bunt.

Blanchester falls to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the National Division.

“We played a solid game on both sides of the lines (other than) the bottom of the seventh,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We need to slam the door once we grab the lead. I commend our guys for never giving up. Unfortunately, we had two very costly errors in the seventh.”

East Clinton is now 1-6 overall, 1-2 in conference play.

Reagan Burch drove in a pair of runs for Blanchester. Orbin Potts and Andrew Frump had two hits each.

Zach Mitchell had two hits and scored a pair of runs for EC. Hall had two RBI and scored twice. Matthew Mitchell also collected two hits.

On the mound, Caden Stewart picked up the win in relief for East Clinton.

Dustin Howard took the loss for the Wildcats.

SUMMARY

April 3 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 6 Blanchester 5

BL 001.003.1…..5

EC 200.100.3…..6

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-1-1-2 Rice 4-0-1-1 Howard 2-1-1-0 Ficke 2-1-1-0 Rector 4-0-1-0 Czaika 3-1-1-1 Frump 4-1-2-0 Tedrick 4-0-1-1 Potts 4-0-2-0 Stubbs 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 32-5-11-5

(6) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-2-2-0 Curtis 3-1-0-0 Hall 3-2-1-2 Burkitt 2-1-1-1 Arellano 3-0-1-1 M. Mitchell 3-0-2-1 Riddle 3-0-0-0 Bean 3-0-0-0 Tolle 2-0-0-0 Norman 0-0-0-0 Horn 0-0-0-0 Cam Vadnais 0-0-0-0 Col Vadnais 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-6-7-5

2B: BL-Burch, Rice

SB: EC-Burkitt, Z. Mitchell 3, M. Mitchell; BL-Howard 3, Czaika, Ficke

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

Frump^6^6^5^4^4^7

Howard (L)^0.1^1^1^1^0^0

East Clinton

Burkitt^5.2^11^4^4^0^3

Z. Mitchell^0.1^0^1^1^2^0

Stewart (W)^1^0^0^0^0^1