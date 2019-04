WESTERVILLE – Otterbein dominated Wilmington Wednesday in a 23-5 Ohio Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse match at OU.

The Cardinals scored the first 17 goals of the match, including 14 in the first half.

Jadon Flannery, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, scored three goals for Wilmington. Austin Young and Andrew Miller scored one goal each for the Quakers.

Otterbein held a 60-21 shot advantage.

Wilmington is 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the OAC.