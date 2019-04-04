WHS tennis notches fourth win of week

WILMINGTON – A consistent Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.
The lone Massie win was at first singles where Clayton Amburgy defeated Brayden Rhoads 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2).
“Wilmington has a very solid team,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Clayton played a very good match that had momentum swings back and forth for both players.”
Said WHS coach Steve Reed, “Clayton and Brayden battled for two and a half hours in the cold and wind. Each time they play, it tends to be a long, dramatic match. Brayden showed a lot of grit but fell short in a big comeback in the second set.”
Wilmington is 5-3 overall, 3-0 in the American. The Falcons are 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
The Hurricane will face Beavercreek Friday with a chance for a fifth win in the week.
SUMMARY
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
• Brayden Rhoads was def by Clayton Amburgy 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (2-7)
• Avery Bradshaw def Austin Faucett 6-0, 6-0
• Jacob Romer def Jason Martin 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
• Jonathan Fender, Jack Romer def Brennen Swope, Caden McKay 6-0, 6-0
• Caleb Reed, Brady Henry def Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett 6-1, 6-1