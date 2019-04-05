Timely hitting puts Bethel-Tate on top of Blanchester 2-1

BLANCHESTER – Unable to come up with a big hit at the right time, the Blanchester High School softball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 2-1 Friday in an SBAAC National Division game.

The Ladycats slip to 2-7 overall, 2-3 in the division.

The Lady Tigers are now 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the National.

“This game was all about timely hitting,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Even though we out-hit them, two of their hits came with runners in scoring position.”

Blanchester’s Rianna Mueller was the unlucky losing pitcher. She gave up just four hits and a walk.

“Rianna pitched a really good game, we just couldn’t come up with the timely hits to drive in runs,” Grogg said.

Zoie Stanforth had three hits for BHS while Kassidy Abney collected two hits.

SUMMARY

April 5 2019

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 2 Blanchester 1

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 4-1-2-0 Patton 1-0-0-0 Creager 3-0-1-1 Mueller 3-0-1-0 Roy 3-0-0-0 Stewart 2-0-0-0 Shank 1-0-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-3-0 Caldwell 3-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0

2B: Abney

SAC: Patton 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

Mueller (L)^7^4^2^2^1^4