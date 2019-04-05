WHS drops 17-11 slugfest with New Richmond

WILMINGTON – Despite rallying a couple of times, the Wilmington High School baseball team lost to New Richmond 17-11 in an SBAAC American Division slugfest on the WHS diamond.

“We did fight back in the game,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “We got down a couple times fairly big and fought back. We just spotted them too many.”

The Hurricane drops to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the American Division.

The Lions are 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Roberts lamented his squad inability to throw strikes (seven walks) and play solid defense (six errors).

“Way too many mistakes,” he said. “To give a good team like New Richmond that many outs doesn’t help your cause.”

Jordan Tackett had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run to pace the WHS offense.

Grant Pickard had a hit and scored a run. Alex Meyer and Matt Spears had two hits each. Jake Vaughan and Ben McAllister also had hits for the Hurricane.

McAllister started on the mound and took the loss. He gave up 10 runs but only four were earned.