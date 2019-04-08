Baldwin-Wallace sweeps Wilmington in baseball DH

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College baseball team wasted Jared Ferenchak’s strong outing Saturday as part of a doubleheader loss to Baldwin-Wallace at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

Ferenchak pitched 11 innings and gave up two earned runs but Wilmington lost in 12 innings 6-4. The Quakers dropped the second game of the Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader 15-1.

BW took a 4-0 lead in to the bottom of the eighth inning. Shane Hale scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Gage Bley then led off the ninth with a double and scored to make it 4-2. Kyle Noble then tied the game with a two-run single to right field.

Wilmington put a runner on second to lead off the 11th but failed to score.

Ferenchak walked the first batter he faced in the 12th and was pulled from the game. After that runner was thrown out by Kasey Bottorf attempting to steal second, Baldwin-Wallace scored two runs to take a 6-4 lead.

Jarett Trautman took the pitching loss for WC.

Bley had three hits for WC while Noble had two hits and two RBI.

In the nightcap, Aaron Burns drove in Bottorf for the only WC run. Jacob Griewahn was the starting and losing pitcher for WC.

Wilmington (6-17, 2-4 OAC) will play 1 p.m. Tuesday at Otterbein University.