WHS drops pair in Barnhill Coaches Classic

MAINEVILLE – The Wilmington High School baseball team lost a pair of games Saturday in the Kevin C. Barnhill Coaches Classic on the Championship Field at Testerman Park.

Wilmington lost to Kings 7-2 and Little Miami 8-2.

Against the Knights, coach Brian Roberts said the Hurricane played “pretty well. Kings is a very good team.”

Jordan Tackett went the distance on the mound. Joey Bush had three hits while Matt Spears, Jake Vaughan, Grant Pickard and Jordan Macik had one hit each.

Against the Panthers, Wilmington had just five hits and “three costly errors,” the coach said.

Matt Spears started and went four innings with Pickard finishing the final two innings.

“We left 10 on base,” Roberts said. “We have to get some clutch hits with runners in scoring position.”