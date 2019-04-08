Tigers score 4 in 7th, overcome Astros 7-6

BETHEL – Bethel-Tate scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh Monday and handed East Clinton a 7-6 loss in SBAAC National Division softball action.

East Clinton drops to 3-4 overall, 0-4 in the National.

Bethel-Tate is 5-5 overall, 3-3 in the division.

Alexis Rolfe banged out four hits for the Lady Astros and Kiera Brightman had three hits, including a homerun. Brightman also took the pitching loss for EC.

April 8 2019

Bethel-Tate 7 East Clinton 6

EC 100.122.0…..6

BT 210.000.4…..7

(6) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-0-2-0 Campbell 3-1-0-0 Durbin 3-1-1-0 Boggs 4-0-1-1 Brightman 4-1-3-2 Kessler 3-0-0-0 Barker 1-0-0-0 Peacock 3-1-1-0 Rolfe 4-1-4-0 Runk 4-1-0-0

2B: Boggs

3B: Peacock

HR: Brightman

