Unearned runs doom Wildcats in 9-3 loss

NEW RICHMOND – Allowing eight unearned runs, the Blanchester High School baseball team was defeated by New Richmond 9-3 Monday in a non-league game at NRHS.

The Wildcats, 2-6 on the year, got a solid outing on the mound from Trenton Czaika, who walked just one in six innings. “HE needed an outing like this for his confidence,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We had five errors that led to eight unearned runs. We can’t stop beating ourselves.”

Cole Ficke had two of Blanchester’s 11 hits. “New Richmond pitched its ace and we hit him well,” Lawson said. “We stranded 11 runners. We couldn’t get that big two out hit.”

Dustin Howard doubled and drove in a run. Kaleb Goodin and Mason Rector had hits with Rector recording an RBI.