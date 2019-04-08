Lions top Ladycats softball 5-2

NEW RICHMOND – The New Richmond softball team defeated Blanchester 5-2 Monday in a non-league game at NRHS.

New Richmond is now 6-7 while Blanchester goes to 2-8.

Rianna Mueller pitched well, coach Jamey Grogg said, for the Ladycats, allowing only two earned runs over six innings.

Madison Creager and Marissa Jacobs had two hits each for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 8 2019

New Richmond 5 Blanchester 2

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 3-1-0-0 Patton 1-0-0-0 Creager 4-0-2-1 Mueller 3-0-0-1 Stanforth 3-0-0-0 Roy 3-0-1-0 Caldwell 3-0-1-0 Jacobs 3-0-2-0 Shank 2-1-0-0

HBP: Patton

SAC: Patton, Mueller

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6^9^5^2^2^1