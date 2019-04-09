Lady Falcons trail early, overpower Lady Vikings 8-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie made it four straight wins Tuesday with an 8-2 triumph over Miamisburg in non-league softball action at CMHS.

The Lady Falcons, 9-2 on the year, continued to play well despite both runs being unearned. Miamisburg took a 2-0 lead.

“We have made some adjustments offensively and defensively here lately that are beginning to pay off,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said.

Lindsey Carter ran her personal record to 5-0 with a 14-strikeout performance in the circle.

“Lindsey did a great job,” Lauer said.

Natalie Lay “had a monstrous three-run HR off the top of the scoreboard,” Lauer added.

“We are really starting to hit the ball well and our pitching with Taylor (Florea) and Lindsey has been doing a great job,” the coach said.

SUMMARY

April 9 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 8 Miamisburg 2

MI 200.000.0…..2

CM 203.102.x…..8

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-2-2-0 Sivert 2-3-1-1 Lay 3-3-2-3 Anderson 3-0-1-1 Doan 3-0-1-0 Wilson 4-0-2-2 Clayborn 4-0-2-0 Hickey 3-0-1-0 Florea 3-0-0-0.

2B: Carter, Clayborn, Doan, Wilson

3B: Lay, Hickey

HR: Lay

HBP: Sivert

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

L. Carter (W, 5-0)^7^6^2^0^0^14