Lady Falcons trail early, overpower Lady Vikings 8-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie made it four straight wins Tuesday with an 8-2 triumph over Miamisburg in non-league softball action at CMHS.
The Lady Falcons, 9-2 on the year, continued to play well despite both runs being unearned. Miamisburg took a 2-0 lead.
“We have made some adjustments offensively and defensively here lately that are beginning to pay off,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said.
Lindsey Carter ran her personal record to 5-0 with a 14-strikeout performance in the circle.
“Lindsey did a great job,” Lauer said.
Natalie Lay “had a monstrous three-run HR off the top of the scoreboard,” Lauer added.
“We are really starting to hit the ball well and our pitching with Taylor (Florea) and Lindsey has been doing a great job,” the coach said.
SUMMARY
April 9 2019
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 8 Miamisburg 2
MI 200.000.0…..2
CM 203.102.x…..8
(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-2-2-0 Sivert 2-3-1-1 Lay 3-3-2-3 Anderson 3-0-1-1 Doan 3-0-1-0 Wilson 4-0-2-2 Clayborn 4-0-2-0 Hickey 3-0-1-0 Florea 3-0-0-0.
2B: Carter, Clayborn, Doan, Wilson
3B: Lay, Hickey
HR: Lay
HBP: Sivert
PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO
L. Carter (W, 5-0)^7^6^2^0^0^14