WHS hands Bucs 13-run inning in 15-7 loss

WILMINGTON – One bad inning prove costly for the Wilmington High School baseball team Tuesday in a 15-7 non-league loss to Xenia.

“We had one bad inning that really hurt us,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said.

Roberts said the Hurricane walked seven, gave up three hits and had two defensive errors. In all, the Buccaneers scored 13 runs in the inning, Roberts said.

Wilmington had 11 hits with Jake Vaughan leading the offense with three hits and four runs batted in.

Ben McAllister and Jeff Spears had two hits each. Joey Bush, Brock Rappach, Jordan Tackett and Matt Spears had one hit each.