Bickett blast keys WHS 10-1 win over Goshen

WILMINGTON – Harlie Bickett slugged a three-run homerun in the second inning as Wilmington rolled to a 10-1 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division softball action on the WHS diamond.

Bickett also tripled and two scored twice as WHS improved to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the American.

Goshen is 3-4 overall, 1-2 in conference play.

Jena Rhoads and Madi Flint had two hits each as Wilmington totaled 11 in the game.

Olivia Veidt went the distance in the circle, striking out eight.

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 10 Goshen 1

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-2-2-3 Spendlove 0-0-0-0 Blessing 1-0-1-1 Sprowl 1-0-1-1 Rhoads 3-1-2-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Veidt 3-1-1-1 Self 4-1-0-0 Brown 4-1-0-1 Flint 3-2-2-1 McKenna 2-2-1-1 South 3-0-1-0

2B: Rhoads, Veidt, Flint, McKenna

3B: Bickett

HR: Bickett

SB: Blessing 2

HBP: Spendlove

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Veidt (W)^7^5^1^NA^NA^8