Falcons edge Bulldogs to stay unbeaten in American

BATAVIA – Tyler Lewis had a pair of big hits and Luke Chappie and Bryan Kennedy handcuffed Batavia as Clinton-Massie posted a 5-3 win in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Clinton-Massie is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the American.

Batavia is 5-5 overall but 0-4 in the division.

Chappie started and picked up the win while Kennedy finished the final two innings for the save.

Lewis had a two-run bases loaded single to right in the fourth and then a two-run single to left in the sixth. Both hits came with two outs.

“We just kept battling and came away with a W,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “We had a couple opportunities to pick up another couple runs but didn’t execute.”

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

Clinton-Massie 5 Batavia 3

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lewis 4-0-3-4 Chappie 4-0-0-0 Goodall 3-0-1-0 Kennedy 3-1-1-0 May 4-0-0-0 Branham 3-1-1-0 Kerns 2-0-1-0 Zantene 2-1-0-0 Clutter 2-2-1-0 Stotts 1-0-0-0.

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Chappie (W)^5^4^3^1^1^4

Kennedy (S)^2^1^0^0^0^1