4th quarter rush lifts Muskies over Quakers 19-12

NEW CONCORD – Muskingum’s fourth quarter offense sealed a 19-12 win over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference lacrosse action Wednesday.

Wilmington is 2-9 overall and 0-5 in the OAC. The Quakers will host John Carroll 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Muskies fought their way to a 9-2 lead early. Both WC goals came from Zac Chucta, Austin Young assisted on the first with the second being unassisted.

It was 10-3 Muskingum when WC mounted a comeback. Andrew Miller tallied his second goal then Mike Smith and Austin Young scored to make it 11-6. Smith and Jadon Flannery, a Clinton-Massie graduate, Miller and Connor Judge closed out the third quarter with goals and WC was within 12-10.

But as the fourth quarter unfolded, it was apparent the Quakers rally was over. The Muskies put the first six goals on the scoreboard in the fourth to ice the win.

Eric Warthen had six groundballs for WC and Chucta collected five.

Wilmington had 28 turnovers and nearly matched Muskingum in faceoffs, however the Muskies held a 61-29 advantage in shots on goal.

Reed Beavers had 20 saves in goal for Wilmington.