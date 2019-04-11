Broncos bust Falcons on CM tennis courts

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A couple of three-set matches went to Western Brown and the Broncos defeated Clinton-Massie 4-1 Thursday SBAAC American Division play on the CM courts.

Clinton-Massie is 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the American.

Western Brown is 9-2 overall and trails only Wilmington in the division standings with a 4-1 mark. The Hurricane is 4-0.

“Western Brown is a very solid team,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

The Falcons came up short at second singles (Austin Faucett lost 7-6, 6-7, 7-10) and third singles (Jason Martin lost 4-6, 6-4, 1-6.

“Austin had the match of the day, falling in the third set tiebreaker,” Amburgy said. “He gave it all he had. That’s all I can ask as a coach.”

Clayton Amburgy posted the lone win for the Falcons, battling not only a solid opponent but the wind as well.

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Western Brown 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy defeated Noah Hiler 6-3, 6-3

• Austin Faucett was def by Wesly O’Hara 7-6, 6-7, 7-10

• Jason Martin was def by Wendel Volara 4-6, 6-4, 1-6

Doubles

• Caden KcKay, Brennen Swope were def by Caleb Fire, Dillon Coffey 0-6, 1-6

• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett were def by Austin Kirk, Austin Coffey 4-6, 0-6