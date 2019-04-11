Wildcats post easy win over Rockets 5-0

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team had a relatively easy time of it Thursday in a 5-0 win over Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division action on the BHS courts.

On four of the five courts, the Rockets won just one game. The only other match ended at 6-2, 6-2 with Bryce Bandow and Logan Heitzman posting a win at second doubles.

The Wildcats are 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the National Division.

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0

Singles

• Jacob Miller defeated Gabe Beebe 6-0, 6-1

• Brian Miller defeated Noah Curran 6-0, 6-1

• Colton Wilson won by forfeit

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg defeated Tierra Turenburg, Luke Ortega 6-1, 6-0

• Logan Heitzman, Bryce Bandow defeated Jacob Stone, Cole Schwarber 6-2, 6-2