Georgetown hands East Clinton 4th straight loss

GEORGETOWN – East Clinton lost its fourth straight game Thursday to Georgetown, 8-3, in SBAAC National Division softball.

East Clinton falls to 0-6 in the National, 3-6 overall. The Lady Astros have lost four straight games.

Georgetown is 5-1 in the division and 10-2 overall. The Lady G-Men have won six of their last seven games.

The Lady Astros gave up nine passed balls and six stolen bases.

Alexis Rolfe had two of East Clinton’s five hits.

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 8 East Clinton 3

E 100.001.1…..3

G 400.130.x…..8

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-0-1-0 Campbell 4-1-1-0 Durbin 4-1-1-0 Boggs 3-1-0-0 Brightman 3-0-0-0 Rolfe 3-0-2-0 Talbott 3-0-0-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Kessler 3-0-0-0 Runk 0-0-0-0

2B: Campbell