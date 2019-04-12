Clinton-Massie wins 11th in last 12 days, 10-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Playing the 11th game in the last 12 days, the Clinton-Massie softball team blanked Goshen 10-0 Friday in an SBAAC American Division game.

But things don’t get any easier for the Lady Falcons after a couple days off.

“We have a tough week coming up with Western Brown, Little Miami and Williamsburg,” said CM coach Anthony Lauer. “This team has been working hard and I have been with our effort. It was a good two weeks going 11-1.”

Taylor Florea pitched five innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine.

Victoria Sivert hit a two-run homer while Natalie Lay had two hits and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 12 2019

@Clinton-Masssie High School

Clinton-Massie 10 Goshen 0

G 000.00…..0

C 325.0x…..10

(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-2-2-1 Sivert 3-3-2-2 Lay 3-3-2-2 Anderson 2-0-0-0 Clayborn 2-0-0-0 Drake 2-0-0-0 Doss 3-1-1-0 Hickey 2-0-1-0 Doan 1-0-0-0 Florea 3-1-1-0

2B: Carter

HR: Sivert (3)

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Florea (W, 7-2)^5^2^0^0^0^9