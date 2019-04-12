ROB boys finish on top of Copeland Classic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys track and field team easily outdistanced the field Thursday to win the Copeland Classic at Chick Brown Track.

Wilmington had 155 points while runnerup Clinton-Massie finished with 77, East Clinton sixth with 17 and Blanchester eighth with 13.

Marty Kreider of Clinton-Massie won a pair of events – the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

Wilmington won six events, including Garrett Stoffer in two events – the 1,600-meter run and the 800-meter run. Also, Adrien Cody won the long jump, Josh Snell won the shot put, the 4×100-meter relay team finished first and the 4×400-meter relay team hit the line first.

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

Andy Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 155 Clinton-Massie 77 Little Miami 66 Miami Trace 62 Clermont Northeastern 20 East Clinton 17 Carlisle 15 Blanchester 13 Kings 13 Fayetteville 8 Bethel-Tate 4 Little Miami B 3 Fairfield 2

HIGH JUMP: 1-Ricketts (C) 5-4; 2-Murphy (EC) 5-2; 4-Kramer (W) 5-2; 5-Elliot (CM) 5-0; 6-Goodwin (B) 4-10

DISCUS: 1-Hicks (LM) 102-6; 3-Hessler (CM) 94-11; Snell (W) 93-7

LONG JUMP: 1-Cody (W) 16-3; 2-Stulz (CM) 15-9; 6-Elliot (CM) 13-8

POLE VAULT: 1-Ratliff (LM) 11-7; 2-Killen (W) 8-6; 5-Camp (W) 6-6; 6-Hessler (CM) 6-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Snell (W) 34-6.75; 2-Bell (W) 32-6; 3-McCoy (CM) 31-0; 4-Davis (EC) 30-5.75

110 HURDLES: 1-Boothby (CNE) 17.8; 5-Morales (W) 20.3

100 DASH: 1-Kreider (CM) 12.4; 2-Johnson (W) 12.8; 3-Wiget (EC) 12.8; 6-Nance (W) 13.4

4X200 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 1:46.9; 2-Wilmington 1:47.3; 3-Clinton-Massie 1:48.9

1600 RUN: 1-Stoffer (W) 5:32.6; 2-Hilderbrant (W) 5:35.4; 3-Ryan (CM) 5:42.8; 6-Duckworth (CM) 5:46.2

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 50.6; 4-Blanchester (Ty Goodwin, Isaiah Williams, Dylan Short, Blake Willey) 55.2; 6-Clinton-Massie 57.1

400 DASH: 1-Manbevers (MT) 59.3; 2-Killen (W) 59.8; 3-Cody (W) 60.8; 5-Tidwell (CM) 67.7

200 HURDLES: 1-Boothby (CNE) 29.7; 2-Cochran (W) 30.1; 3-Goodwin (B) 30.9; 4-Morales (W) 31.7; 5-Testa (CM) 32.7

800 RUN: 1-Stoffer (W) 2:20.6; 3-Federle (CM) 2:30.8; 4-Hilderbrant (W) 2:31.4; 6-Ryan (CM) 2:35.1

200 DASH: 1-Kreider (CM) 24.1; 2-Johnson (W) 26.0; Cody (W) 26.7

4X400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 4:09.7; 2-Clinton-Massie 4:28.6; 5-Blanchester (Isaiah Williams, Dylan Short, Blake Willey, Levi Montgomery) 4:45.9

