Jamiel paces Lady Hurricane to Copeland Classic crown

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – With Jasmine Jamiel taking part in four winning events, the Wilmington High School girls track and field team won the Copeland Classic Friday night at Clinton-Massie’s Chick Brown Track.

The Lady Hurricane finished with 182 points and runnerup Little Miami had 167. Clinton-Massie was third with 107.

Winner of the Catherine Williams Award as the top female athlete, Jamiel won the 100- and 200-meter dashes then took part in the winning 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relays. She ran with Sami McCord, Sophie Burt and Sylena Baltazar in the 4×00 and with Anna Borton, Izzy Coomer and Sadie Bowman in the 4×100.

Other event winners for Wilmington were Jordan Snarr in the high jump, Aaliyah Huff in the discus, Emilee Pham in the pole vault, Kaitlynn Hickey in the shot put and Burt in the 800.

Clinton-Massie picked up wins by Emma Muterspaw in the 3,200-meter run, Rylee Richardson in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4×200-meter relay team.

SUMMARY

April 12 2019

@Chick Brown Track

Copeland Classic

TEAM SCORES: 1-Wilmington 182 Little Miami 167 Clinton-Massie 107 Fayetteville 28 Wilmington B 13 Wilmington C 6

HIGH JUMP: 1-Snarr (W) 4-8; 2-Mills (LM) 4-6; 3-Leggett (F) 4-3; 4-Moritz (CM) 4-3; 5-Doyle (CM) 4-3

DISCUS: 1-Huff (W) 92-6; 2-Vance (W) 87-0; 3-Wetherington (LM) 84-1; 4-Hickey (W) 82-8; 5-Heard (W) 78-11; 6-Burbrink (LM) 74-8

LONG JUMP: 1-Mills (LM) 13-10; 2-Bowman (W) 13-7; 3-Lambcke (W) 13-4; 4-Wellman (CM) 13-3; 5-Moritz (CM) 13-3; 6-Jackson (LM) 12-7

POLE VAULT: 1-Pham (W) 8-6; 2-Lambcke (W) 8-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Hickey (W) 32-3.25; 2-Heard (W) 31-4; 3-Vance (W) 27-2; 4-Burris (W) 26-0; 5-Crosley (F) 25-8; 6-Rickman (W) 25-0

4X800 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 11:14.8; 2-Wilmington (Burt, Carpenter, McCord, Snarr) 11:19.5; 3-Clinton-Massie 11:32.4

100 HURDLES: 1-Richardson (CM) 16.1; 2-Mills (LM) 17.3; 3-Woolverton (CM) 18.4; 4-Mohamed (LM) 18.9; 5-Voges-Pertuset (W) 19.3; 6-Madden (W) 19.4

100 DASH: 1-Jamiel (W) 12.6; 2-Grimes (LM) 13.3; 3-Coomer (W) 13.4; 4-Lockwood (F) 13.6; 5-Doyle (CM) 13.9; 6-Wellman (CM) 13.9

4X200 RELAY: 1-Clinton-Massie 1:56.2; 2-Little Miami 1:56.8; 3-Wilmington (Bowman, Borton, Moore, Baltazar) 1:57.1; 4-Fayetteville 2:17.3

1600 RUN: 1-Bach (LM) 6:03.6; 2-Muterspaw (CM) 6:04.1; 3-Lawfer (LM) 6:25.1; 4-Houseman (CM) 6:41.2

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Borton, Jamiel, Coomer, Bowman) 52.7; 2-Clinton-Massie (54.2); 3-Little Miami 59.5; 4-Fayetteville 65.7

400 DASH: 1-Grimes (LM) 1:06; 2-McCord (W) 1:06.7; 3-Baltazar (W) 1:10.2; 4-Thompson (LM) 1:11; 5-Lockwood (F) 1:13.9; 6-Cole (CM) 1:14.8

300 HURDLES: 1-Mills (LM) 54.0; 2-Woolverton (CM) 55.7; 3-Simonson (W) 56.7; 4-Mohamed (LM) 58.2; 5-Totten (W) 58.5

800 RUN: 1-Burt (W) 2:42.9; 2-Bach (LM) 2:45.4; 3-Lawfer (LM) 2:46.1; 4-Houseman (CM) 2:58.7; 5-Robinson (CM) 3:03.1; 6-Nichols (W) 3:08.6

200 DASH: 1-Jamiel (W) 27.1; 2-Grimes (LM) 27.8; 3-Richardson (CM) 28.3; 4-Baltazar (W) 28.9; 5-Lynch (CM) 29.3; 6-Gross (LM) 29.7

3200 RUN: 1-Muterspaw (CM) 13:04.3; 2-Seagraves (LM) 13:12.9; 3-Thompson (LM) 14:29.8; 4-Spiewak (CM) 14:57.9; 5-O’Boyle (W) 16:13.1

4X400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Baltazar, Burt, McCord, Jamiel) 4:37.9; 2-Little Miami 5:01.1; 3-Clinton-Massie 5:14.3