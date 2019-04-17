CHCA bumps BHS out of state team tournament

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team was ousted from the state team tennis tournament Wednesday by Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 4-1 on the BHS courts.
The Wildcats are 8-6 on the year.
“All in all, it was a fabulous match,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “We got better against a fantastic team.”
Jacob Miller was the lone BHS winner, defeated Adam Jutt 6-0, 6-2.
“Jacob dominated a good player,” said Shepard.
The BHS coach said Brian Miller and the first doubles pairing of Cody McCollister and Ian Heeg “put themselves in a position to win and that’s all you can ask.”
SUMMARY
April 17 2019
State Team Tennis Tournament
@Blanchester High School
Cin Hills Christian Academy 4 Blanchester 1
Singles
• Jacob Miller defeated Adam Jutt 6-0, 6-2
• Brian Miller was defeated by Alex Filomena 5-7, 3-6
• Colton Wilson was defeated by Pat Wells 0-6, 2-6
Doubles
• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister were defeated by Sidhu, Thunga 1-6, 5-7
• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman were defeated by Prezgay, Phelps 0-6, 0-6