CHCA bumps BHS out of state team tournament

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team was ousted from the state team tennis tournament Wednesday by Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 4-1 on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats are 8-6 on the year.

“All in all, it was a fabulous match,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “We got better against a fantastic team.”

Jacob Miller was the lone BHS winner, defeated Adam Jutt 6-0, 6-2.

“Jacob dominated a good player,” said Shepard.

The BHS coach said Brian Miller and the first doubles pairing of Cody McCollister and Ian Heeg “put themselves in a position to win and that’s all you can ask.”

SUMMARY

April 17 2019

State Team Tennis Tournament

@Blanchester High School

Cin Hills Christian Academy 4 Blanchester 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller defeated Adam Jutt 6-0, 6-2

• Brian Miller was defeated by Alex Filomena 5-7, 3-6

• Colton Wilson was defeated by Pat Wells 0-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister were defeated by Sidhu, Thunga 1-6, 5-7

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman were defeated by Prezgay, Phelps 0-6, 0-6