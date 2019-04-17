National unbeaten CNE hands EC 17-5 loss

LEES CREEK – Clermont Northeastern remained unbeaten in SBAAC National Division play with a 17-5 win over East Clinton at ECHS.

The Astros fall to 3-9 overall, 3-4 in the National.

The Rockets are 9-3 overall and unbeaten at 7-0 in the division.

East Clinton had 11 hits compared to 14 for CNE but EC pitching walked seven batters and hit two.

Matt Hall had three hits and scored twice while Zach Mitchell and Colton Vadnais had two hits each. Mitchell also drove in two.

SUMMARY

April 17 2019

@East Clinton High School

Clermont Northeastern 17 East Clinton 5

CN 407.33…..17

EC 221.00…..5

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-1-2-2 M. Mitchell 2-0-1-0 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Hall 3-2-3-1 Burkitt 2-0-2-1 Stewart 1-0-0-0 Arellano 1-0-0-0 Curtis 3-1-1-0 Col. Vadnais 3-1-2-1 McConahay 2-0-0-0 Tolle 3-0-0-0 Horn 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-5-11-5

2B: Hall

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Hall (L)^0.1^4^4^4^1^0

Burkitt^0.0^0^0^0^1^0

Arellano^3.1^7^10^10^4^2

Horn^1.1^3^3^3^1^0